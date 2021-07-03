Ravenna resident, 74
KEARNEY - Sharon Gruhn, 74, of Ravenna died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center after a long battle with COPD.
Visitation will be with the family 4-6 p.m. Monday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna.
Service is at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Rev. Doug Gaunt will officiate. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.
Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is in charge of arrangements.
--
Sharon was born on Oct. 7, 1946, in Scottsbluff to Robert and Velma (Polk) Cox. She was the second of three children in their family. She started school in Mitchell and the family later moved to McCook where she continued her education.
Sharon married John Behnke and to this union two children were born, Robert John and Antina Lynn. The family made their home in North Platte where Sharon worked at Linden Manor for many years as a nurse's aid. The family then moved to McCook where she was employed by Hillcrest Nursing Home for many years. She was a CNA, worked in dietary and was an activities director for 18 years. She loved to take care of the people there.
In 1985 she fell in love with the Schwan's delivery man- Virg Gruhn. On July 5, 1986, Virg and Sharon were married at the Methodist Church in McCook. They have had 35 wonderful years together. They lived in Omaha for a bit and then managed motels in Laramie, Wyoming, Ogallala, Crete, and finally in Chadron. They moved to Ravenna in 2001 and making it their home for the past 20 years.
Sharon enjoyed taking care of people, cooking, seeing family, crafting, thrifting, and reading. She loved her flowers and her puppy, Buddy, and her cat, Frankie, but mostly she loved her family and friends.
Survivors include her wonderful husband Virg Gruhn of Ravenna; son, Robert Behnke of Omaha; daughter, Antina (Chris) Jones of Wahoo; stepsons Sean (Sandy) Gruhn of Grand Island and Seth (Wendy) Gruhn of Owasso, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Courtney (Nathan) Matlock, Marcus Jones, and Kylee Jones all of Lincoln, and Kalee, Agram and Colt Gruhn of Owasso, Oklahoma; sister, Betsy (Charles) Haag of Oberlin, Kansas; sister-in-laws, Susan Cox of York, Florence (Bob) Natzke of Wisconsin and Lavonne (Ron) Boettcher of Minnesota; and she was loved by many loving and special nieces and nephews, along with special friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Velma Cox; and brother, Tom Cox.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jul. 3, 2021.