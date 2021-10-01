COZAD - Sharon Kay Hite, 77, of Cozad died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, surrounded by her family in Cozad.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. today at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home with her nephew from Irvine, California, the Rev. Jeff Beavers, officiating.

Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

Sharon was born June 5, 1944, in Lexington to Marvin and Verna (Bacon) Blodgett.

She married Donald Hite on May 27, 1972.

Survivors include her husband, Don of Cozad; one son, Gary Williams of Kearney; two daughters, Debra Williams of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Vicki Gates of Denver; brother, Kenneth Blodgett of Elbert, Colorado; sister, Jackie Robirds of Delta, Colorado; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 1, 2021.