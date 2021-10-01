COZAD - Sharon Kay Hite, 77, of Cozad died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, surrounded by her family in Cozad. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. today at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home with her nephew from Irvine, California, the Rev. Jeff Beavers, officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington. Sharon was born June 5, 1944, in Lexington to Marvin and Verna (Bacon) Blodgett. She married Donald Hite on May 27, 1972. Survivors include her husband, Don of Cozad; one son, Gary Williams of Kearney; two daughters, Debra Williams of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Vicki Gates of Denver; brother, Kenneth Blodgett of Elbert, Colorado; sister, Jackie Robirds of Delta, Colorado; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Sponsored by Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington.
6 Entries
I considered Sharon one of my best friends. I am so sorry for your loss Don. I only found out about her passing yesterday. I will always remember all the good times we four all had. What fun! again so sorry for you and your families loss.
Carolyn Applegate
December 24, 2021
Don I'm sorry to hear about Sharon, it's been a while since the night shift at Monroe's, we did have some good times.
Karen Vogt
Coworker
October 15, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Marge Bader
October 2, 2021
Nick & Sherry Gehrt Family
October 2, 2021
We are so very sorry to see that Sharon has passed our hearts go out to Don and all her family❤
John and Trish Dorsey
Friend
September 30, 2021
Sharon was a classmate at Morton Elementary and a sweet friend. Prayers and thoughts are with her family.