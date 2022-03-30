WILSONVILLE - Sharon Kathleen Hyke, 64, of Wilsonville died on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at United Baptist Christian Church of Wilsonville with the Rev. Keith Theobald officiating.

There is no viewing or visitation.

Interment will follow at Wilsonville Cemetery in Wilsonville.

Wenburg Funeral Home of Beaver City is in charge of the arrangements.

She was born Aug. 9, 1957, to Merle and Bonnie (Winter) Hunt in McCook.

On Dec. 31, 1976, she married Dave Hyke.

Survivors include her husband Dave; son Bruce Hyke; daughter Kerrie Carpenter; two brothers Allen Hunt and Dennis Hunt; and four grandchildren.



