KEARNEY - Sharon E. Swafford, 76, of Kearney died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Private family graveside services will be at Westlawn Cemetery in Grand Island.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon was born March 18, 1945, in Grand Island to William Luther and LaVerne (Bozarth) Swafford. She grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island High School in 1963. Sharon moved to Kearney in 1975. She worked at West Company and Cabela's.
Survivors include her brother, Jim and Lolly Swafford of Rock Springs, Wyo.; sisters, Linda Barger of Scottsdale, Ariz., Barbara Morris of Scottsdale, Ariz., Justine and Rick Adkisson of Las Cruces, N.M.; nieces, Jessica and Donovan Taylor of Santa Rosa, Calif., Audrey Adkisson of Glendale, Ariz., Tammie Mondragon of Rock Springs, Wyo.; nephews, Stephen Adkisson of San Marcos, Texas, Kirke and Heather Adamson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; great-niece, Jennifer and Mark Beardsley of Rock Springs, Wyo.; great-nephews, Adam Keith of Glendale, Ariz., John and Megan Smith of College Station, Texas; great-great-nephews, Ryker Beardsley of Rock Springs, Wyo., Xander Smith and Jacobi Smith of College Station, Texas.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law, John Barger, and nephew John Smith.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 16, 2021.