KEARNEY - Sharron Anne Loschen, 83, of Kearney, formerly of Hildreth, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth with the Rev. Caroline Keenan officiating. The service will be streamed to the church's Facebook page. Interment will be following services at the Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, south of Hildreth. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. today at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth. The current health recommendations for faith-based services will be followed and the use of a face mask is required.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.
--
Sharron Anne (Whipple) Loschen was born Nov. 26, 1937, in Arnold to Ivan and Lola (Hays) Whipple. She grew up in the Callaway and Hildreth areas and attended school at Callaway and graduated from Hildreth High School.
She married Gerald Loschen on Dec. 29, 1954, in Hildreth and to this union, three children were born; Gerry, Pam and Kelly. The family made their home in Hildreth before moving to the family farm outside Hildreth where Sharron was self-employed in various sales jobs and by the Holdrege Daily Citizen, the Thompson Company and Curtis and Associates. Upon retirement, Gerald and Sharron moved to Kearney.
Sharron was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Hildreth; First Lutheran Church and Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney. She led several Bible groups at the churches, a member of Kiwanis and served as president, and participated in various bridge groups. She loved teaching both Bible School and Sunday School, stressing the importance of memorizing the 23rd Psalm, which she actively recited with her family during her last days. She loved playing bridge and cribbage with her friends and family, and especially any card games with her grandchildren. Sharron enjoyed camping trips, boating and fishing with family and friends at Harlan County Lake. Several years after Gerald passed away, she met a special friend, Al Synovec, and continued many of her favorite activities like dancing, fishing and playing cards.
Survivors include son, Gerry Loschen and wife Arlene of Kearney; daughter, Pam Stone of Lawrence; son, Kelly Loschen and wife Joy of Columbus; special friend, Al Synovec of Kearney; brother, Kerry Whipple and wife Carolee of Blue Hill; sister, Shannon Adam and husband Lenard of Hildreth; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roger and Sharon Rae Loschen of Kearney; sister-in-law, June Loschen of Alma; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; along with a host of extended relatives and close friends.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Gerald Loschen; son-in-law, Roger Stone; parents, Ivan and Lola (Hays) Whipple; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gerald and Janice Christensen; brother-in-law, Gordon Loschen and sister-in-law, Gloria Hinson.
Memorials in Sharron's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Visit www.craigfunerals.com
to leave condolences online.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 1, 2020.