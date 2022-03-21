ARAPAHOE - Shelly Ervin, 59, of Arapahoe, a loving wife and mother, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at home surrounded by family.
No viewing or visitation.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arapahoe with the Rev. James Moshier officiating.
Inurnment will be performed in a private ceremony to be held at a later date.
Wenburg Funeral Home of Arapahoe is in charge of the arrangements.
She was born April 20, 1962, in Cambridge to Myron and Joyce (Stagemeyer) Hilker.
She attended school at Arapahoe High School and graduated with the class of 1980.
She married Douglas Eugene Ervin on June 4, 1982, at her parents' home on Cambridge Lake in Cambridge. Together they had two children, Joshua and Kelsi. The family made their home in Arapahoe. Shelly worked for the Gary Thompson Insurance Agency in Arapahoe and Cambridge for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandchildren, scrapbooking and making every holiday special for the grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband Doug Ervin; son Josh and wife Mandy Ervin of Glenwood Springs, Colo.; daughter Kelsi and husband Nathan Anderson of Hickman; grandchildren, Violet Ervin and Logan Anderson; sisters, Judy Metzger of Arapahoe, Sherry Zeller and husband Charlie of Bartley, Linda Meyers and husband Dave of Kearney; brother Steven Hilker and wife Lana of Arapahoe; many nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Anthony Schaben and Kent Metzger; and nephew Kody Metzger.
Memorials may be left in Doug Ervin's name.
Visit wenburgfuneralhome.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 21, 2022.