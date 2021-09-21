Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sherry Lee Chapman Sindt
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Sherry Lee Chapman Sindt, 60, of Glasgow, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 12. 2021, at The Medical Center of Bowling Green.
A celebration of life service will be 10:30 a.m. Sept. 29 at the Spirit of the Rock Church in Oxford, Nebraska.
The family has chosen cremation. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in the Edison Cemetery, in Edison, Nebraska.
--
She was born Feb. 28, 1961, in Oxford to the late Gary Chapman and Norma Lee Clason Chapman, who survives. Sherry was a homemaker and a member of New Life Ministry. She absolutely adored flowers, especially roses, sunsets, the color pink, anything bright or tie-dyed, and the beach. Mrs. Sindt loved antiquing, collecting pigs and doing anything crafty.
Survivors include her loving husband of 31 years, Bill Sindt; two precious daughters, Jackie Bueno (Michael) of Portage, Michigan, and Jessica Sindt of Glasgow, Kentucky; three brothers, Tim Chapman (Vickie) of Edison, Clint Chapman (Kelly) of Lincoln, and Cory Chapman (Lacy) of Holdrege; and nieces and nephews, Anthony, Carley, Noah, Nash, Camy and Caden.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Spirit of the Rock Church
Oxford, NE
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Tim and the entire Chapman family, I am so sorry to hear of Sherry's passing. May God give you comfort in this time of loss.
Tammy Thayer
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results