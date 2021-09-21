BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Sherry Lee Chapman Sindt, 60, of Glasgow, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 12. 2021, at The Medical Center of Bowling Green.

A celebration of life service will be 10:30 a.m. Sept. 29 at the Spirit of the Rock Church in Oxford, Nebraska.

The family has chosen cremation. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in the Edison Cemetery, in Edison, Nebraska.

She was born Feb. 28, 1961, in Oxford to the late Gary Chapman and Norma Lee Clason Chapman, who survives. Sherry was a homemaker and a member of New Life Ministry. She absolutely adored flowers, especially roses, sunsets, the color pink, anything bright or tie-dyed, and the beach. Mrs. Sindt loved antiquing, collecting pigs and doing anything crafty.

Survivors include her loving husband of 31 years, Bill Sindt; two precious daughters, Jackie Bueno (Michael) of Portage, Michigan, and Jessica Sindt of Glasgow, Kentucky; three brothers, Tim Chapman (Vickie) of Edison, Clint Chapman (Kelly) of Lincoln, and Cory Chapman (Lacy) of Holdrege; and nieces and nephews, Anthony, Carley, Noah, Nash, Camy and Caden.



Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 21, 2021.