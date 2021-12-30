KEARNEY - Shirley K. Follette, 74, of Kearney died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with the Revs. David McDonald and Joshua Kuhn officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 30, 2021.