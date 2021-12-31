KEARNEY - Shirley K. Follette, 74, of Kearney died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with the Revs. David McDonald and Joshua Kuhn officiating.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Shirley was born May 24, 1947, in Kearney to Raymond and Lola (Sheen) Andersen. She was a longtime employee of the Gibbon Turkey Plant and the Salvation Army. Shirley also kept herself busy raising six children.
On Sept. 8, 1979, she married Phalen "Dean" Follette.
Shirley enjoyed crafts, playing bingo and Scrabble, and cooking.
Survivors include her husband, Dean Follette of Kearney; children, Trina (Ricky) Crumm of Overton, John (Sue) Lawless of Odessa, Jolene (Bill Arthur) Kuhn of Rushville, Tim Lawless of Kearney and Wendy Lawless of Kearney; step-sons, Lonnie (Dulcie) Moore of Texas, Jim Follette of Norfolk; stepdaughter, Lisa Kobza of Norfolk; brothers, Don Andersen of Texas, Bob (Violet) Andersen of Gibbon and Larry (Sue) Andersen of Gibbon; sister-in-law, Jeanette Andersen of Kearney; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Misty Frost; sister, Betty Judd; and brother, Jim Andersen.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 31, 2021.