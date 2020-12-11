KEARNEY - Shirley M. Wood, 82, of Kearney died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending with Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Sponsored by Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
9 Entries
:(
Holly
December 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy goes out to you Randy, Susan and Wanda! Sending hugs and prayers your way!!
Deanna Journey
December 17, 2020
Ilove mom and you will be missed
Wanda
December 15, 2020
All my life my mother was there for me with unconditional love and support.. I love you Mama... Give Daddy a kiss for me
Susan Miska
December 15, 2020
I don't have the words to express just how much my mother means to me! I had unconditional love and support support from her my entire life
Susan Miska
December 14, 2020
Shirley is my grandma. She was always so quiet and listened to everyone and gave the best advice she could. I´d go over there and play with the toys in her room. I always loved the hard candy she always seemed to have a lot of. I love you grandma. Please give grandpa wood a hug for me and tell him I love and miss him.
Andrea McKimmey
December 13, 2020
I'm very sorry for your loss Randy, Susan and Wanda. Your Mom was always such a hard worker and pleasant to be around. Hugs and prayers to you all.
Laura Cross
December 12, 2020
Sorry for your loss! Prayers are going out for your family.
Joseph lawver
December 11, 2020
We're all going to miss Shirley so much. She was always so kind and sweet to everyone. RIP Shirley
Please give Mom (Opal) a hug and kiss for me and tell her I love and miss her