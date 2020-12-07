FRANKLIN - Sondra Ann Cole, 79, of Franklin died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Franklin.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Crossgate Community Church in Franklin with the Rev. Kasey Loschen officiating. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Franklin.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin.

Sondra was born March 2, 1941, in Smith Center, Kansas, to William Bose and Guila (Lovell) Bose.

She married LaVern Cole. She and LaVern owned and operated Cole's Standard Service Station in Franklin for many years.

Survivors include her children, Lori Weber and David Cole of Franklin and Lisa Cole of Grand Island; brother, Larry (Deb) Bose of Lincoln; and five granddaughters.

Memorials can be given to Unusual Soliders/Cole Bislow.

Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 7, 2020.