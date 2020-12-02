KEARNEY - Stacey A. Russell, 58, of Kearney died unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at her home.
A funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Father Joe Hannappel will celebrate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Due to current directed health measures seating will be limited. The Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting https://youtu.be/OFSj4NBuTw8
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Masks are requested for those attending the visitation and service.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Stacey was born June 19, 1962, in Kearney to Gary and Barb (Thiem) Mowrey. She attended Kearney High School and graduated in 1980. At Kearney High, she met her high school sweetheart and soulmate, Steve Russell.
Steve and Stacey were married Aug. 17, 1984, in Kearney.
Stacey attended Kearney State College, graduating with a bachelor's degree in education and a master's in counseling. She taught for Kearney Public Schools for 33 years, before retiring in 2017. Stacey loved her co-teachers and students. It was important to her to see the best in every single student.
Stacey loved life, and it loved her back. She spent her free time with family and friends - traveling, attending concerts with Steve and friends, FAC, going on girls' trips, playing solitaire, watching her grandkids play, and of course, a nightly convertible ride. Her positivity was contagious and her laugh quickly made others laugh. She was as passionate, accepting and encouraging as they come.
Survivors include by her husband and best friend, Steve Russell of Kearney; son Tayler Russell of Kearney; daughters, Asa Broadfoot and husband Austin of Kearney and Lainey Russell of Omaha; grandchildren, Maddox and Hayden Broadfoot; mother, Barb Mowrey of Kearney; and sisters, Lisa Westesen and husband Jay of Kearney and Krista Ritterbush and husband Nate of Omaha.
Stacey was preceded in death by her father, Gary Mowrey; brother, David Mowrey; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Arlene and Ron Russell; and stepmother-in-law, Gerry Liebee.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Public Schools Foundation or the Kearney Community Foundation.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences online.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 2, 2020.