Mrs Russell was my 7th grade teacher, I am now 34 and actually ran into her a few years back and she recognized me. We talked for a bit, it was so nice seeing her, I was amazed she remembered me after all those years! She was just that person, she bonded with her students and truly cared for us and I could tell she had a passion for teaching. Math was also my favorite subjects! She was one of my favorite teachers, so fun, kind and caring. Sending my condolences to her family and friends, may God wrap his arms around you and help you find comfort in your grief. My heart breaks for you all. May you Rest In Peace Mrs Russell, you will be dearly missed.

Token Kennedy (Brown) December 1, 2020