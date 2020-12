KEARNEY - Stacey A. Russell, 58, of Kearney died unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at her home.A funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. Father Joe Hannappel will celebrate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Masks are requested for those attending the visitation and service.Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Public Schools Foundation or the Kearney Community Foundation.Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.