ORD - Stella Amsberry, 82, of Ansley died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at Arbor Care Centers in Ord.

Cremation was chosen.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

Stella was born July 30,1939, to Kenneth and Virginia (Cox) Holmes.

On Dec. 21, 1958 she married Larry Amsberry.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Amsberry; children, Lanny Amsberry, Susan (Amsberry) Witry, Jenny (Amsberry) Bronson, and Regina Amsberry Burkhardt; her sister, Julie (Holmes) Roach; six grandchildren; and three great- grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 7, 2022.