LINCOLN - Steven L. Moore Sr., 67, of Lincoln passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date. Roper and Sons Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. -- He was born April 25, 1954, at Cozad to Alvin and Martha (Knoedler) Moore. Steven was a proud member of the Patriot Guard. He enjoyed race cars, his animals, riding many miles on his Harley-Davidson with his wife, Tammy, and his prized Shelby Cobra. Steve dearly loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He would never miss an opportunity to make someone jump out of their skin or laugh until they cried. Steve enjoyed life by loving hard, driving fast and making a lot of noise. Survivors include his best friend and wife of 38 years, Tammy Lynn; son Steven Jr. of Kearney and daughter Cammy (Cory) of Broken Bow; grandchildren, MaShayla, Alex, Kaylee and Hunter; brother Samuel (Pat) of Kansas City; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Memorials may be given to the family for a future designation.
Steve was an amazing person. I witnessed he humanity and compassion for others. The love had for his wife Tammy was inspiring.The humorous side of him was a perfect match to his love for fast cars and bikes. I will miss him. The world is a bit less happier place. He has joined the party crew in heaven.
Mario Mejia
Friend
September 23, 2021
Oh Tammy, I´m Sooo sorry to learn of Steve´s passing. He will be greatly missed by everyone who was Blessed enough to have met him.
I´m speechless right this moment..
Please know how much I love you and your family and if I can do anything to help you thru this, please don´t hesitate to ask.
My heart is breaking for you Sweetness!
I can only imagine your pain and loss.. you two were inseparable, you truly became one. For real! I´m deeply saddened, he will be missed by so many and you need to know, you are never alone. So many friends love you and yours and we are a phone call away. May God´s love help you thru this great loss and give your family the strength to carry on.
You, Cammy and Steven Jr. wife and Your grandkids are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Much love sent to you and yours.
Mary and Boys
Friend
September 22, 2021
Steve was my father-in-law and every day he never ceased to amaze me in the things he did or said! You never knew what was going to happen when you were with him! You just knew you were going to laugh or have a good time! He dearly loved his wife TAMMY and I do not know what she will do without him... they were two peas in a pod and he loved his family unconditionally. He always from day one, accepted me and my daughter into their family and made us feel welcomed. He will truly be missed by me & my whole family and a lot of people!!!! My thoughts and prayers go out to the whole Moore family.
Jennifer Slater
Family
September 20, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Steve at Bethphage in Axtell. He made us all laugh and helped to make our duties more enjoyable. So very sorry for your loss.