Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Steven Larry Sunblade
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
KEARNEY - Steven Larry Sunblade, 64, of Kearney, formerly of Chicago, died on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Kearney.
Cremation was chosen. A private service will be held.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
Steve was born in Holdrege on July 4, 1957, to Stanley Sr. and Lily Ann (Hansen) Sunblade Berlie. For the last 20 years, Steven made his home in Chicago, before moving to Kearney in June.
Survivors include the families of his children: son, Kacey Sunblade; and daughter, Salyce Sunblade, all of Kearney; three brothers, Mike Sunblade and his wife, Caron of Hastings, Stanley Sunblade Jr. and his wife, Keren of Greenwood, and Lenny Sunblade of Orleans; one sister, Michele Crom and her husband, Tony, of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Barbara Sunblade of Lincoln; stepfather, Robert Berlie of Holdrege; many nieces, nephews, extended family members; and friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Mitch Sunblade.
Visit nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.