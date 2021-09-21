KEARNEY - Steven Larry Sunblade, 64, of Kearney, formerly of Chicago, died on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Kearney.
Cremation was chosen. A private service will be held.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
Steve was born in Holdrege on July 4, 1957, to Stanley Sr. and Lily Ann (Hansen) Sunblade Berlie. For the last 20 years, Steven made his home in Chicago, before moving to Kearney in June.
Survivors include the families of his children: son, Kacey Sunblade; and daughter, Salyce Sunblade, all of Kearney; three brothers, Mike Sunblade and his wife, Caron of Hastings, Stanley Sunblade Jr. and his wife, Keren of Greenwood, and Lenny Sunblade of Orleans; one sister, Michele Crom and her husband, Tony, of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Barbara Sunblade of Lincoln; stepfather, Robert Berlie of Holdrege; many nieces, nephews, extended family members; and friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Mitch Sunblade.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 21, 2021.