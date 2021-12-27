Stuart was my youngest brother, Brian's, best friend in early elementary in Bertrand. He often stopped at our house on his way to school for breakfast. Later, both of them became National Merit Scholars. I re-acquained with Stuart at my 50th class reunion where he was the photographer. We continued communicating on fb for the last 7 or 8 years. He was a great guy and I'll miss his sly comments and keen observations.

Timothy S. Nelson Friend December 29, 2021