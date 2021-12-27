Menu
Stuart J. Osborn
BERTRAND - Stuart J. Osborn, 70, of Bertrand died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are pending with Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Bertrand.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 27, 2021.
Stuart was my youngest brother, Brian's, best friend in early elementary in Bertrand. He often stopped at our house on his way to school for breakfast. Later, both of them became National Merit Scholars. I re-acquained with Stuart at my 50th class reunion where he was the photographer. We continued communicating on fb for the last 7 or 8 years. He was a great guy and I'll miss his sly comments and keen observations.
Timothy S. Nelson
Friend
December 29, 2021
