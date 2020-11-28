KEARNEY- Linda "Su" Cook, 69, of Kearney died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney.
Private family services will be Thursday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Interment will follow at Prairie Center Cemetery at Haven's Chapel.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Masks will be required for the visitation.
Su was born Feb. 25, 1951, to Emmett and Darlene (Hower) Marker in Bartlett. She grew up in Wheeler County and attended Wheeler Central High School.
In July 1975, Su married Willie Cook in Kearney. They were blessed with three children, Raymond, Tracey and Kelly. The couple made their home and raised their children in Kearney. Su worked for IBP in Lexington and Horizon Designs in Kearney. During her retirement years, she enjoyed being a stay-at-home grandmother and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Su enjoyed going to garage sales, making crafts and playing cards.
Survivors include her husband, Willie Cook of Kearney; children, Raymond (Brenda) Marker, Tracey (BJ) Bell, and Kelly (Margo) Cook, all of Kearney; stepchildren, Roxanna (Craig) Eaton of Grand Island, and Jeff (Shelly) Cook of Lincoln; seven grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; siblings, Joann Ellmers of Ord, Melvin (Pauline) Marker of Bartlett, Karen Marker of Ord, Pat Fletcher of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Betty Marker of Omaha, Dee Marker of Kearney, Rick (Linda) Marker of Casper, Wyoming, Leora (Tom) Johns of Grand Island, Ernie (Marcy) Marker of Adams, Dean Marker and special friend, Michelle McCoy of Geneva; brothers-in-law, Don Fishler of Central City, Bob (Patricia) Cook of Kearney; sisters-in-law, Sandra Fletcher Marker of Casper, Wyoming, Patty Harvey of Lincoln, DeAnna Marker of Columbus and Elsie Reiners of Indianola; along with several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Su was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Darlene Marker; brothers, Paul Marker, Dale Marker and Robert Marker; sisters, Kathy Marker and Ronda Fishler; brothers-in-law, Edd Fletcher and Frank Cook; sister-in-law, Penny Marker; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Helen and Vern Cook; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
