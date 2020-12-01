Menu
Sue Daniel
KEARNEY - Sue J. Younes Daniel, 59, of Kearney died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with Father Paul Colling officiating. Burial will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Wednesday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. A wake service will be 6 p.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Please park in the west parking lot of the church for the visitation and wake service. Masks are required for those attending visitation, wake service and the Mass.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 1, 2020.
