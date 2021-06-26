Menu
Tammy Sparvier
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
HASTINGS - Tammy Sparvier, 52, of Kearney died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. July 15, 2021, at the Church of the Nazarene in Kearney with the Rev. Trent Johnson officiating.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Tammy was born Aug. 17, 1968, in Hartley, Iowa, to Rodney and Janis (Schoelerman) Hilbert. The family moved to Holyoke, Colorado, where she graduated from high school.
Tammy moved to Kearney and earned her degree in elementary education from the University Nebraska at Kearney in 1990. She later earned her master's degree in special education, speech therapy and curriculum design from Oklahoma State University in 1998. She worked in education until 2012, when her health began to fail due to Huntington's disease.
Tammy married Stuart Sparvier on July 14, 1990, in Kearney at the Church of the Nazarene.
She enjoyed being active in the Nazarene church activities. Tammy also enjoyed scrapbooking, sewing and making crafts with her daughters, Sarah and Rosa.
Survivors include her husband Stuart Sparvier of Kearney; daughters, Sarah and Rosa Sparvier of Kearney; mother Janis Hilbert of Kearney; sisters, Theresa and Jim Austin of Loveland, Colorado, Tonya Jensen of Kenesaw, and Trudy and Kevin Klippert of Omaha; along with many nieces and nephews.
Tammy preceded in death by her father.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
15
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Church of the Nazarene
Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tammys service has been postponed due COVID concerns, will post a new time and date.
Tammy Sparvier
July 12, 2021
Cherish the memories, never let them go .... my thought s are with you and your family Stu ...
Randy Labatte
Other
July 1, 2021
