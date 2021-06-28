Tammy Sparvier

Kearney resident, 52

HASTINGS - Tammy Sparvier, 52, of Kearney died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. July 15, 2021, at the Church of the Nazarene in Kearney with the Rev. Trent Johnson officiating.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Tammy was born Aug. 17, 1968, in Hartley, Iowa to Rodney and Janis (Schoelerman) Hilbert. The family moved to Holyoke, Colorado where she graduated from High School.

Tammy moved to Kearney and earned her degree in Elementary Education from University Nebraska Kearney 1990. She later earned her master's degree in Special Education, Speech Therapy, and Curriculum Design from Oklahoma State University in 1998. She worked in education until 2012, when her health began to fail due to Huntington's Disease.

Tammy married Stuart Sparvier on July 14, 1990, in Kearney at The Church of The Nazarene.

She enjoyed being active in the Nazarene church activities. Tammy also enjoyed scrapbooking, sewing, and making crafts with her daughters Sarah and Rosa.

Survivors include her husband Stuart Sparvier of Kearney; daughters, Sarah and Rosa Sparvier of Kearney; mother, Janis Hilbert of Kearney; sisters, Theresa and Jim Austin of Loveland, Colorado, Tonya Jensen of Kenesaw, and Trudy and Kevin Klippert of Omaha; along with many nieces and nephews.

Tammy preceded in death by her father.

