KEARNEY - Tawnya M. Liner, 40, of Kearney died Monday, Jan. 3, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Private family memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are pending with Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
I am very saddened. My sincerest condolences to Connie and your family. Tawnya always put a smile on my face and she gave great hugs. I will miss her!
Kim (Kimmie) Speer
January 27, 2022
Tawnya...I am so saddened to hear of your passing. It has been a long battle for you with your health issues. I am never happy to see anyone pass, however I am happy to see you are no longer suffering. You were a one of a kind person. Our families have known one another for many years. You will be missed by many, loved by more and never forgotten by any. Give your brother a hug and my dad kick from all of us.
Brooklyn Walker (Snider)
Friend
January 23, 2022
Will miss your beautiful face, will never forget you. Love you, always in my heart my special girl.
Diane Cooper
Family
January 20, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
TONYA R Burrell
Other
January 10, 2022
Oh Tawnya where to begin, you were truely a wonderful one of a kind woman!! Life never seemed to be easy or fair for you, yet you still found a way to smile through and the BS, and to make others smile too, I love you more than you ever knew and will miss you dearly..... FLY HIGH LADY!!
Angel Meyers
Family
January 6, 2022
Tawnya you have touched my heart in many different ways in the short time I've known you. I'm glad I got the pleasure to make you breakfast in bed last week and girl I'll never forget that Beautiful Smile evertime you seen me in the room. You'll have a spot forever in my heart and I hope you know that.. your gonna be missed that's for sure, I love you my dear friend