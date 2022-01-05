Tawnya...I am so saddened to hear of your passing. It has been a long battle for you with your health issues. I am never happy to see anyone pass, however I am happy to see you are no longer suffering. You were a one of a kind person. Our families have known one another for many years. You will be missed by many, loved by more and never forgotten by any. Give your brother a hug and my dad kick from all of us.

Brooklyn Walker (Snider) Friend January 23, 2022