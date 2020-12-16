Ted Baillie
Broken Bow resident, 76
BROKEN BOW - Ted L Baillie, 76, of Broken Bow died peacefully Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.
A funeral service for family and close friends will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow.
The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.
The public is invited to the graveside service with military honors at 1:30 p.m. at Broken Bow Cemetery. Masks are required to be worn at the funeral and graveside service.
Visitation will be until 7 p.m. today at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Ted was born Aug. 9, 1944, to Avalo and Imogene (Prescott) Baillie.
He married Judy K. Brakeman on Feb. 16, 1967.
Survivors include his wife, Judy; son, Tim; brother, Lowell Baillie; sister, Jo Woodward; two grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 16, 2020.