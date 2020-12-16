What great neighbors Ted and Judy were when our girls were little and we lived across the street. Ted knew our youngest daughter loved horses and took us on many trips to the farm to ride his horse, Sally. That sparked a lifelong interest in horses of her own and we’re so thankful Ted took the time to do that for us. Sending prayers and hugs to Judy, Tim and Angie & family. Ted was a great man.

With deepest sympathy, Greg & Julie Wright

December 17, 2020