Ted Baillie
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
Ted Baillie
Broken Bow resident, 76
BROKEN BOW - Ted L Baillie, 76, of Broken Bow died peacefully Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.
A funeral service for family and close friends will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow.
The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.
The public is invited to the graveside service with military honors at 1:30 p.m. at Broken Bow Cemetery. Masks are required to be worn at the funeral and graveside service.
Visitation will be until 7 p.m. today at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Ted was born Aug. 9, 1944, to Avalo and Imogene (Prescott) Baillie.
He married Judy K. Brakeman on Feb. 16, 1967.
Survivors include his wife, Judy; son, Tim; brother, Lowell Baillie; sister, Jo Woodward; two grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Dec
17
Service
1:00p.m.
livestreamed
www.govierbrothers.com., NE
Dec
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Dec
17
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Broken Bow Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
we met your mom and dad at rosebud, I enjoyed being around your dad, I have never met a man so kind caring. We never heard abut your dads passing until last week-end. May God be with Judy and family
Rick/Susan Buss
Friend
April 6, 2021
Our condolences. Just learned of the passing of Ted. Our prayers and thoughts to Judy and family.
John and Mary Sickler
Family
December 18, 2020
What great neighbors Ted and Judy were when our girls were little and we lived across the street. Ted knew our youngest daughter loved horses and took us on many trips to the farm to ride his horse, Sally. That sparked a lifelong interest in horses of her own and we’re so thankful Ted took the time to do that for us. Sending prayers and hugs to Judy, Tim and Angie & family. Ted was a great man.
With deepest sympathy, Greg & Julie Wright
December 17, 2020
We are sending prayers & sympathy to Judy & family . May he rest in peace. He always had a smile for everyone.
Kay & Lyle Schall
Friend
December 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss Judy. Our prayers for you and your family.
Dan and Anita Fisher
December 17, 2020
I'm very sorry your loss I will miss him. I wish I could have been there
Mary Brakeman
Family
December 17, 2020
I am so sorry for you loss and wish I could've been there. Love you all and lots of prayers for the entire family.
Katrina Leatherman
Family
December 17, 2020
Ted was a classmate from high school and would see at reunions through out the years in Broken Bow. He was a great guy and will be missed by all.
Eldon and Ann Staab
Classmate
December 17, 2020
We always enjoyed our monthly Thurs. evening meals at the Tumbleweed with the both of you! Such wonderful fun loving people.His gentle and kind ways will be truly missed.Our deepest condolences to you and your family Judy. The Babbitts
Steve and Sally Babbitt
Friend
December 17, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. You are all in my prayers.
Steven Gobel
Family
December 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss Judy. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Brenda Harper
Friend
December 15, 2020
So sorry to hear the news. My condolences to Ted’s family. Ted was in my class of 1962. Though I have not seen him since, I’ve always considered him a friend.
Duane Leibhart
Friend
December 15, 2020
I have fond memories of Ted. He was a great friend and cousin to my father! I was so glad to see him at my brothers burial in BBow last year at this same time of the year! My heartfelt sympathy to all of Ted’s family!
Linda Prescott Dye
Family
December 15, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Kay & Gary Fenton
Friend
December 15, 2020
