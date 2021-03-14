Thoughts and prayers to the Sazama family. Wow...what a ride. I spoke to Ted right before covid hit and he looked to be doing exceptionally well for a 99 year old man. We chuckled about must have been farm living and wife's cooking. Although it is a sad time for the family, what a life well lived. I never...ever heard a negative word about Ted and Dorothy. That in itself is a great legacy. Robyn and I extend our condolences. Mike

Mike McCann March 15, 2021