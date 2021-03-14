ST. PAUL - Theodore B. Sazama, 100, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Graveside services with military honors will be 10:30 a.m. May 8 at the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. A time of fellowship celebrating the lives of Ted and Dorothy will be 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 8 at the St. Paul Civic Center.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.
Ted was born Aug. 20, 1920, at St. Paul. He grew up and attended schools in Howard County and graduated from St. Paul High School. He studied at the University of Lincoln for several years.
Ted and Dorothy first met when they were teenagers as Ted was working in the field. Ted would see Dorothy riding her bike to school and would make sure of perfect timing to be close to the end of the field so he could say "Hi" when she rode by. Ted entered the Navy on July 7, 1942, serving in World War II on the USS San Jacinto in the Pacific Theater.
They married April 2, 1943, when he came home on leave. Dorothy and Ted lived in Chicago while Ted was receiving training, when he left for overseas Dorothy returned to Nebraska to teach school. Ted had many stories from his Navy career, and after an honorable discharge from service he came back to St. Paul to engage in farming and raising cattle.
Ted was very involved in the community, serving on many boards throughout his lifetime. Ted could also be seen at the Red Cross blood drives, giving more than 20 gallons of blood. In 2015, he published a book "From Nebraska to Tokyo" giving his personal account of experiences in World War II.
Ted and Dorothy farmed and ranched south of St. Paul on the Brezina homeplace and the Scott farm for many years, building their dream home in 1982 on the hill east of St Paul. They enjoyed taking trips especially to Europe. Ted enjoyed working in his shop, fishing, woodworking and spending time with family and friends. Upon retirement in their late 90s, they lived at Matelyn enjoying the many friends, before they both moved to Brookefield Park in St. Paul in 2019. Dorothy passed away on Feb. 24, 2021.
Ted and Dorothy have two sons and spouses, Steve and LarryAnn of Decatur, Texas, and Jon and Sylvie of Kearney; six grandchildren and their spouses, Todd and Heather Sazama, Mark and Rachel Sazama, Tracie and Mike Gumpenberger, Seth and Danielle Sazama, Abbie and Jared Mauler, and Maggie and Chris Gannon; one stepgrandchild, Michaela Williams; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way; one stepgreat-granddaughter; half-brother and his wife, Jed and Kathleen Sazama of Houston, Texas; sister-in-law, Marilyn Lanka of Vancouver, Washington; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Ted was preceded in death by his mother, Bessie (Brezina) Sazama; wife, Dorothy; and brother, Wayne.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
