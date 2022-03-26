LEXINGTON - Thane Douglas Moore, 65, of Lexington died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at his home.

A celebration of life will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Parkview Baptist Church in Lexington with the Rev. Paul Thomas officiating.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

Thane was born Oct. 27, 1956, to Darrel and Dorothy (Brannan) Moore in Great Bend, Kan.

On June 14, 1980, he married Denise Schreiber.

Survivors include his wife, Denise Moore of Lexington; children, Jeremy Moore of Lincoln and Emily Zaleski of The Woodlands, Texas; brothers, Kent Reinhardt of Otis, Kan., and Lynn Moore of Newton, Kan.; sister, Susan Tammen of Timken, Kan.; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 26, 2022.