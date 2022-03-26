Menu
Thane Douglas Moore
LEXINGTON - Thane Douglas Moore, 65, of Lexington died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at his home.
A celebration of life will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Parkview Baptist Church in Lexington with the Rev. Paul Thomas officiating.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
Thane was born Oct. 27, 1956, to Darrel and Dorothy (Brannan) Moore in Great Bend, Kan.
On June 14, 1980, he married Denise Schreiber.
Survivors include his wife, Denise Moore of Lexington; children, Jeremy Moore of Lincoln and Emily Zaleski of The Woodlands, Texas; brothers, Kent Reinhardt of Otis, Kan., and Lynn Moore of Newton, Kan.; sister, Susan Tammen of Timken, Kan.; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 26, 2022.
Denise, As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. I know the Lord will give you comfort in this journey. Love you, Kyle
Kyle Davis
Family
March 25, 2022
