ST. PAUL - Theodore B. "Ted" Sazama, 100, of St. Paul died Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul. Graveside services with military honors will be 10:30 a.m. May 8, 2021, at the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. A time of fellowship celebrating the lives of Ted and Dorothy will be 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 8 at the St. Paul Civic Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.
1/4 mile south Adams St. on Jackson St., St. Paul, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home.
2 Entries
Our deepest sympathy for the loss of your parents and grandparents. I remember all the card parties that district 15 parents had together . The big lunches following the cards. Those were the days when neighbors actually got together and had a good time. Your mom and dad were such hard workers, but were lucky enough to enjoy themselves as they aged. May they rest in peace.
Jim and Elaine Paulsen Powell
Jim and Elaine Powell
March 13, 2021
Enjoyed the visit with Ted and his son Jon while we had business in St. Paul.