Our deepest sympathy for the loss of your parents and grandparents. I remember all the card parties that district 15 parents had together . The big lunches following the cards. Those were the days when neighbors actually got together and had a good time. Your mom and dad were such hard workers, but were lucky enough to enjoy themselves as they aged. May they rest in peace. Jim and Elaine Paulsen Powell

Jim and Elaine Powell March 13, 2021