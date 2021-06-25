KEARNEY - Theodore "Ted" G. Sherbeck, 82, of Ansley died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral services with Elks rites will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Kathy Salts PMA officiating.

A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Ansley Cemetery.

A visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today with family greeting at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.

Theodore G. Sherbeck was born April 14, 1939, in Ansley to Clarence "Jack" Sherbeck and B. Loene (Lanphear) Sherbeck.

He married Carol Dase of Wheatfield, Indiana, on June 1, 1963.

Survivors include his wife Carol (Dase) Sherbeck; four children, Julie Moore of Aurora, Colorado, Thomas Sherbeck of Lincoln, Richard Sherbeck of Ansley and Laura Fernau of Ansley; brother Michael Sherbeck of Lincoln; eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.



Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 25, 2021.