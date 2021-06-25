Menu
Theodore G. "Ted" Sherbeck
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
KEARNEY - Theodore "Ted" G. Sherbeck, 82, of Ansley died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Funeral services with Elks rites will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Kathy Salts PMA officiating.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Ansley Cemetery.
A visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today with family greeting at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Theodore G. Sherbeck was born April 14, 1939, in Ansley to Clarence "Jack" Sherbeck and B. Loene (Lanphear) Sherbeck.
He married Carol Dase of Wheatfield, Indiana, on June 1, 1963.
Survivors include his wife Carol (Dase) Sherbeck; four children, Julie Moore of Aurora, Colorado, Thomas Sherbeck of Lincoln, Richard Sherbeck of Ansley and Laura Fernau of Ansley; brother Michael Sherbeck of Lincoln; eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Govier Brothers Mortuary
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Jun
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Our Saviour Lutheran Church
Broken Bow, NE
Jun
26
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Ansley Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
We are so sorry to hear of Ted´s passing. He was a good friend for many years.
Wally Klose and family
Friend
June 27, 2021
