Ted Sherbeck

Ansley resident, 82

KEARNEY - Theodore "Ted" G. Sherbeck, 82, of Ansley died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral services with Elk's Rites will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Kathy Salts PMA officiating.

A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Ansley Cemetery in Ansley.

A visitation will be today from 5-7 p.m. with family greeting at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.

Theodore G. Sherbeck was born on April 14, 1939, in Ansley to Clarence "Jack" Sherbeck and B. Loene (Lanphear) Sherbeck.

He married Carol Dase of Wheatfield, Indiana on June 1, 1963.

Survivors include his wife Carol (Dase) Sherbeck; four children, Julie Moore of Aurora, Colorado, Thomas Sherbeck of Lincoln, Richard Sherbeck, of Ansley, Laura Fernau of Ansley, brother, Michael Sherbeck of Lincoln; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson.