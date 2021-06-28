Menu
Theodore Ted Sherbeck
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE

Ted Sherbeck

Ansley resident, 82

KEARNEY - Theodore "Ted" G. Sherbeck, 82, of Ansley died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral services with Elk's Rites will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Kathy Salts PMA officiating.

A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Ansley Cemetery in Ansley.

A visitation will be today from 5-7 p.m. with family greeting at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.

Theodore G. Sherbeck was born on April 14, 1939, in Ansley to Clarence "Jack" Sherbeck and B. Loene (Lanphear) Sherbeck.

He married Carol Dase of Wheatfield, Indiana on June 1, 1963.

Survivors include his wife Carol (Dase) Sherbeck; four children, Julie Moore of Aurora, Colorado, Thomas Sherbeck of Lincoln, Richard Sherbeck, of Ansley, Laura Fernau of Ansley, brother, Michael Sherbeck of Lincoln; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson.


Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 28, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
We are so sorry to hear of Ted´s passing. He was a good friend for many years.
Wally Klose and family
Friend
June 27, 2021
