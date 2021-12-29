Menu
Thomas Joel Abramson
FUNERAL HOME
Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel
620 Tenth Street
Gothenburg, NE
GOTHENBURG - Thomas Joel Abramson, 61, of Gothenburg died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday with family present 4-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Gothenburg.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church with the Rev. Grace Gichuru officiating.
Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel and Monuments in Gothenburg is in charge of arrangements.
Tom was born May 20, 1960, in Holdrege to Evald and Mary Lou (Bocock) Abramson.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Abramson of Gothenburg; daughter, Ashley Abramson of Lincoln; son Aaron (Amy) Abramson of Kearney; daughter, Ali Abramson of Dallas, Texas; brother, Mark Abramson of Holdrege; sister, Kay Exstrom of Fremont; stepsons, Joe Beckman of Tulsa, Okla., Drew Beckman of Loomis, Ethan Nelson of Kearney; stepdaughter, Megan Helen of Eugene, Ore.; and seven grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
Gothenburg, NE
Dec
31
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First United Methodist Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
