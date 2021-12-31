What wonderful, crazy times we had on Freedom Dr.!!! Tom's smile inspired everyone to share love and laughter...what wonderful gifts he shared with everyone his life touched. We share tears as we reminisce, each story leading to another and another. Treasure the joyous and the grieving tears; both are needed. Tears create stepping stones; each stone helping to ease your grief. As the special memories fill your heart providing fuel to keep stepping forward on your path. Remember to smile and stop to smell the roses along the way. Thanks Tom for all the smiles!!! Luvu

Jim, Deb, Megan and Chloe Lemburg January 3, 2022