Thomas Fulton

Grand Island resident, 84

GRAND ISLAND - Thomas Albert Fulton, 84, of Grand Island died on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 with his loving family by his side.

Celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. The Rev's CL Wimer and Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available on Tom's obituary page at www.giallfaiths.com.

Burial of ashes will be in the Aurora Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Air Force and American Legion Post 42.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Tom was born on Nov. 22, 1937, in Red Cloud the son of William and Dorette (Crow) Fulton. He graduated from Guide Rock High School class of 1956. His high school baseball team won state his senior year. Tom served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957-1963.

On Oct. 6, 1963 he married Sharon Griess in Aurora. This union was blessed with daughters, Charlene, Renee, Teresa and Amy. They purchased the family farm near Boelus in 1967. In 1975 the family moved to Gibbon where Tom continued his employment with Gibbon Packing. He retired from Gibbon Packing after 36 years of service.

Tom served on the Gibbon Volunteer and Rescue for 19 years with many of those as Captain. His enjoyments included Husker football, baseball, attending all his grandchildren's activities, old country music, camping, working on the family farm and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Sharon; daughters, Charlene (Todd) Dewitt of Boelus, Renee (Chika) Arungwa of Omaha, Teresa (Mike) Dunning of Grand Island and Amy Fulton (Perry Fritz) of Grand Island; grandchildren, Bryceson Dewitt, Dylan Dewitt, Gerard Dunning and Ava Dunning and special family, Rod (Mary) Griess and their children, Ryan and Andy; sisters, Margy Trambly and Beverly McDowell and sisters-in-law, Pat Fulton of Hastings and Marlys Fulton of Cairo.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Buren Fulton and Byron Fulton.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.