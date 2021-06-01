KEARNEY - Thomas "Tom" Hardekopf, 74, of Kearney died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Arrangements are pending with O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney.
We are so very sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and your family, Cindy.
Sue and Al Lincoln
June 14, 2021
Sending a big hug and all our sympathy to you. We have so many memories of Tom! A very special person with a big heart and a quick smile. Sorry we aren't able to attend his service. Praying memories of good times you've shared will help you through the difficult days ahead.
Galynn and Carolyn Dexter
June 11, 2021
So sorry to hear of Tom's passing. We worked on several projects together over the years. He was a very good carpenter.....
Michael J Caha
June 11, 2021
Cindy, my sincere sympathy on the passing of Tom.
Sharon (Borgelt) Lantis
June 9, 2021
Cindy and family
So sorry to hear of your loss.
Take care
Shirley Pesek
June 9, 2021
Cindy, Tyler & Becky,
We are so very sorry to hear of Tom’s passing. He was always smiling and ready to greet you with a friendly ‘hello’. May his memory and love help you through the coming days. You are all in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Joe, Herman and Leslie Rios
June 4, 2021
Tom was a high school classmate of ours. We always thought he was a really nice guy. Our deepest sympathies to the family.
Vern and Linda (Nelson) Hansen
June 3, 2021
My heartfelt condolences go out to the Hardekopf Family. One memory I have of Tom was how supportive he was of Tyler, especially in baseball. Class act.
Rob Caha
June 2, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to the family. Tom was a great person and will be dearly missed.