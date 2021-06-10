KEARNEY - Thomas Hardekopf, 74, of Kearney died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Kearney First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Melody Adams officiating. The service also will be livestreamed through the church website at kearneyfirstumc.org.
Memorials are suggested to Habitat for Humanity
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 10, 2021.