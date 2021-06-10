Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Hardekopf
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Thomas Hardekopf, 74, of Kearney died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Kearney First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Melody Adams officiating. The service also will be livestreamed through the church website at kearneyfirstumc.org.
Memorials are suggested to Habitat for Humanity. Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Kearney First United Methodist Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
We are so very sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and your family, Cindy.
Sue and Al Lincoln
Friend
June 14, 2021
Sending a big hug and all our sympathy to you. We have so many memories of Tom! A very special person with a big heart and a quick smile. Sorry we aren't able to attend his service. Praying memories of good times you've shared will help you through the difficult days ahead.
Galynn and Carolyn Dexter
June 11, 2021
So sorry to hear of Tom's passing. We worked on several projects together over the years. He was a very good carpenter.....
Michael J Caha
Work
June 11, 2021
Cindy, my sincere sympathy on the passing of Tom.
Sharon (Borgelt) Lantis
School
June 9, 2021
Cindy and family So sorry to hear of your loss. Take care
Shirley Pesek
Family
June 9, 2021
Cindy, Tyler & Becky,

We are so very sorry to hear of Tom’s passing. He was always smiling and ready to greet you with a friendly ‘hello’. May his memory and love help you through the coming days. You are all in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Joe, Herman and Leslie Rios
June 4, 2021
Tom was a high school classmate of ours. We always thought he was a really nice guy. Our deepest sympathies to the family.
Vern and Linda (Nelson) Hansen
June 3, 2021
My heartfelt condolences go out to the Hardekopf Family. One memory I have of Tom was how supportive he was of Tyler, especially in baseball. Class act.
Rob Caha
Friend
June 2, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to the family. Tom was a great person and will be dearly missed.
Matt Caldwell
Friend
June 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results