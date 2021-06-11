Thomas Hardekopf

Kearney resident, 74

KEARNEY - Thomas Hardekopf, 74, of Kearney died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Kearney First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Melody Adams officiating. The service will also be live streamed through the church website at www.kearneyfirstumc.org.

Memorials are suggested to Habitat for Humanity.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.