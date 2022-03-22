LOUP CITY - Thomas Bruce Oppeneer of Loup City died on Tuesday March 8, 2022, while listening to the Beatles' "Here Comes The Sun".

Tom did not express a desire for a formal funeral but we believe he would ask others to think of him by listening to a George Harrison song and planting a flower to share with the bees.

A celebration of life is planned for a future date.

--

Tom was born on Nov. 23, 1949, to Fred and Audrey Oppeneer of Oostburg, Wis. Tom was the oldest of three children, including his younger brother Steve "Beav" and younger sister Sue. Tom attended Oostburg Schools and was known as the kid no one could catch in a race. He graduated high school and joined the Army, serving in the Vietnam War where he was stationed in Germany.

He married Barb Shinners with whom he shared five children. Tom did what he enjoyed best- working as his own entrepreneur in various endeavors through the years and into retirement. Tom enjoyed smelting and other fishing during his time in Wisconsin. He loved music (especially the Beatles), and songs of the country and the West called to him through John Denver and John Prine. Tom relocated out west 20-plus years ago to Wyoming, and finally settled in Loup City, Neb. He picked up boots and a cowboy hat that he proudly wore on his trips back to Wisconsin. He was an avid bee keeper- selling his honey at local farmer's markets, and enjoyed gardening- just like his Dad.

After a short battle with illness, Tom peacefully entered heaven.

Survivors include his five children, Sarah (Steve) Mueller, John (Tonia) Oppeneer, Elizabeth (Mark) Huerta, Martha (Erik Thiel) De La Cruz, Anne (Aaron) Bassindale; eight grandchildren; mother; brother; sister along with their families and his friends.

He was preceded in death by his Father Fred; and grandparents.

"Don't grieve for me for now I'm free, I'm following the path God laid for me. If my parting has left a void, then fill it with remembered joy. Be not burdened with times of sorrow, I wish for you the sunshine of tomorrow. Lift up your heart, rejoice with me, God wanted me now, He set me free." (Excerpts from "I'm Free" by Anne Lindgren Davison)



Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 22, 2022.