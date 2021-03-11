Menu
Thomas Rodehorst
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
OMAHA - Thomas "Tom" Rodehorst, 63, of Kearney died Monday, March 8, 2021, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday and one hour before the service, all at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Compass Nebraska at compassnebraska.org/?formgobeyond or Kearney Area Animal Shelter at kearneyanimalshelter.com/donatenow.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Homes and Cremations
4115 Ave N, Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
He left us to soon but is safely at home with our Lord and Savior. He set an example of a good son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He often said "I love you" and you knew he meant it.
James Rodehorst
March 10, 2021
Brenda I am so sorry to hear about Tom, there are no words to help with your loss. My prayers are with you
Tammy Rodehorst
March 10, 2021
