OMAHA - Thomas "Tom" Rodehorst, 63, of Kearney died Monday, March 8, 2021, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday and one hour before the service, all at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Compass Nebraska at compassnebraska.org/?formgobeyond
or Kearney Area Animal Shelter at kearneyanimalshelter.com/donatenow.
Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 11, 2021.