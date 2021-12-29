LINDSBORG, Kan. - Timothy Doyle Glendening, 71, of Lindsborg, Kan., formerly of rural Smithfield and Ord, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at his home in Lindsborg.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday with family greeting friends 6-7:30 p.m. at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at funeral home with the Rev. Keith Menter officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home's Facebook page. Following the funeral, the family will honor his wish for cremation. Military honors will be provided by the Navy Funeral Honors Team.

Tim was born in Lindsborg, Kan., on Dec. 2, 1950, to Doyle and Pauline (Nelson) Glendening.

On Nov. 5, 1972, he married Janice Nadine Zapp. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include his two children, Derek Glendening and Nicolle Glendening, both of Lindsborg, Kan.; three granddaughters, one great-grandson and one on the way.



Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 29, 2021.