BERTRAND - Timothy M. Schmidt, 66, of rural Minden died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the Bertrand Nursing Home after a lengthy battle with cancer. His mother and Hospice nurses were at his bedside.
A celebration of life will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Duane Duley officiating. The service will be livestreamed to the church's YouTube channel.
Interment will be held following services at the Minden Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the church.
Timothy Mark Schmidt was born April 12, 1955, in Minden the only son of Martin and Marcele (Von Behren) Schmidt. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church. In 1973, he graduated from Minden High School. After graduation, he worked with Martin farming.
He enjoyed showing pigs for 4-H at the Kearney County Fair and visiting many other counties for their fairs. His grandmother, Agnes Schmidt, spent many hours reading to Tim as a child and this instilled a lifelong love of reading. He enjoyed attending garage sales (looking for books) and biographies were his favorite subject. He was blessed with computer skills and shared many friendships on the internet, including his chemo nurses. He also enjoyed road trips to visit places he had never seen before.
Survivors include his mother, Marcele (Von Behren) Schmidt, as well as many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Martin, and all of his grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Memorials in Tim's honor are kindly suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden or to Jensen Memorial Library in Minden.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 13, 2021.