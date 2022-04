Tina Higer

Redfield, South Dakota resident

REDFIELD, SD - Tina L. Higer of Redfield South Dakota died on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at her home in Redfield SD.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at O'Brien Strattman Redigner funeral home.

Burial will be at a later date.

She married Todd Higer June 6, 2016.

Survivors include her husband Todd Higer; her children: Kenny, Keegan, and Trinity Higer; parents: Randy Nielsen and Marlene Avery- Kuypers; step mother, Betty Nielsen; siblings, Matthew Nielsen, Avery Kuypers, Jessica Boyle, Kyle Kuypers, Megan Kuypers; and three grandchildren.