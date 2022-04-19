GRAND ISLAND - Todd Pettijohn, 59, of Grand Island died Jan. 8, 2022.

He will be interned at the Arapahoe Cemetery beside his parents and paternal grandparents. The internment service will be 11 a.m. today at the cemetery. A time to remember Todd and share stories will be 2-4 p.m. in Grand Island at Kinkaider Brewing, 316 N. Pine St., following the service.

All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island is in charge of arrangements.

--

Todd was born March 25, 1962, to Daleard and Elaine Swan Pettijohn and brother to Tami Pettijohn Jacobson in Denver, Colo. Todd grew up in the Gunbarrel area of Boulder, Colo. He attended junior high school at Colorado Junior Republic, Lafeyette, Colo., and high school at Alexander Dawson School, graduating June 10, 1981.

After high school he attended college in Missouri. While in junior high and high school, Todd was a member of the drama department and earned several leading roles in school plays. In junior high he participated in track and cross country, and as a basketball manager. He was awarded "Most Improved Cross Country Runner" in junior high.

He was chosen to give the "Senior Class Tribute" at his high school commencement. Todd was highly intelligent, a gifted speaker and a jokester. He could entertain a crowd with his humor, quick wit and engaging smile. He also had a love and appreciation for music, and he loved to travel and took several trips abroad and back to Nebraska, his parents' birth state.

He was close with his grandparents and enjoyed spending time with them, as well as with the Swan family. Todd was not without his struggles and challenges and as he grew older depended upon regular assistance from caregivers. His last many years were spent living at The Emerald Assisted Living Center in Grand Island, where he passed away while in hospice care. Among Todd's treasured possessions, family found birthday cards saved throughout the ages, as he cherished his relationships with family and friends.

Survivors include his sister Tami and her husband Jerry Jacobson; niece, Hannah Pucek and nephew, Ian Jacobson. He is missed by his caregivers at Emerald who were like family to him.



Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 19, 2022.