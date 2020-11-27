Menu
Todd Westerbuhr
MARICOPA, Ariz. - Todd Allen Westerbuhr, 52, of Maricopa, Arizona, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Maricopa.
Private family funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church in Geneva with the Revs. Wayne Larson and Kim Dunker officiating. Private family graveside service will be at the Geneva Public Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Sunday at Farmer and Son Funeral Home in Geneva.
--
Todd was born Jan. 21, 1968, to Larry and Emily (Pfister) Westerbuhr in Lincoln.
Survivors include his father and mother, Larry and Emily Westerbuhr of Geneva; and his sister, Janelle and her husband Wayne Larson of Des Moines, Iowa.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Farmer & Son Funeral Home - GENEVA
242 N 10th Street, Geneva, NE 68361
