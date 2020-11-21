Tom Eberle
Broken Bow resident, 86
BURWELL - Gaylord "Tom" Eberle died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Community Health Center in Burwell.
A family funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Matt Fowler officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.
The public is welcome to attend the graveside service and burial with military honors at 2:30 p.m. at the Broken Bow Cemetery.
The visitation is until 7 p.m. today at Govier Brothers Mortuary. The mortuary will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska directed health measures.
Tom was born March 8, 1934, to Roy Eberle and Cleone "Mentzer" Eberle near Burwell.
Tom married Kathleen Peltzer in December 1954. In 1987, Tom married Patty (Govier) Pelster. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include his sister, Jean Myers of Bridgeport; children, Karen Evans of Broken Bow, Jim Eberle of Broken Bow, Joe Eberle of Purcell, Oklahoma, Kristi Mason of Anselmo; stepdaughters, Sheila Neal of Tryon and Carolyn Schaaf of Broken Bow; 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 21, 2020.