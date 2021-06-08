Menu
Tom Hardekopf
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Thomas Hardekopf, 74, of Kearney died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Kearney First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Melody Adams officiating.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Tom was born Nov. 16, 1946, to William O. and Mildred Kelly Hardekopf. He grew up playing baseball and after graduation at Grand Island Senior High in 1965, was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds baseball team and reported to Tampa, Florida, for spring training. His baseball career was short-lived and he returned to Grand Island and married Cynthia Dokken in 1966. They moved to Kearney where he worked for Meadow Gold Dairy as a wholesale route driver and later owned TLH Construction, building homes and remodeling: tile work was his specialty.
He was a Senior League baseball coach for the Firemen, and later co-coached the Eagles in Little League. He worked with Habitat for Humanity for many years, developing many friendships. He formerly played tennis and loved golf. He liked to target shoot and slingshot with his grandsons, and watching robotics, soccer and baseball. He loved their cabin in the Snowy Range, where many memories were made with his children and grandsons.
Survivors include his wife Cindy of Kearney; son Tyler and wife Ellishequea of Columbus, Ohio, and their sons, Aidan and Avery; daughter Rebecca and husband Matthew Kauk of Kearney and their sons, Ben and Myles; his beloved dog, Ruby; a sister; and seven nieces and nephews, other extended family and several friends.
He was preceded in death by parents and sister Carol Sems.
Memorials are suggested to Habitat for Humanity.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.

Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Kearney First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Melody Adams officiating.
NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dawn Dulitz and Tom Sorrell
June 10, 2021
Cindy and family, I was so saddened to see that your husband passed away Cindy. Thoughts and prayers sent for you and your family. May he RIP
Coleen Towery
June 9, 2021
