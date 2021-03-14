Menu
Tom Rodehorst
OMAHA - Tom Rodehorst, 63, of Kearney died Monday, March 8, 2021, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the service, all at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Compass Nebraska at www.compassnebraska.org/?formgobeyond or Kearney Area Animal Shelter at www.kearneyanimalshelter.com/donatenow.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Mar
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Mar
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
So sorry to hear Our Prayers are with you and your family
Lewis family
March 12, 2021
Matt Eli and Families
March 12, 2021
