Tonya Pedersen

Elm Creek resident, 52

KEARNEY - Tonya Renee Pedersen, 52, of Elm Creek died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

A funeral service will beat 2 p.m. on Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

--

Tonya was born on Aug. 11, 1969, in Scottsbluff to Robert "Willie" Willson and Shirley Krentz. She grew up in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High in 1988.

Tonya spent much of her life working in customer service. Being a social person, she enjoyed working with and helping people.

In her spare time, Tonya enjoyed camping, listening to music, and tanning. More than anything, she loved spending time with, dancing with, and cooking for her family and grandkids.

Survivors include the love of her life, Jamie Graczyk; children, Nate (Emily) Willson, Jon (Megan) Blair, Cody (Carley) Pedersen, and Toby (Kalaya) Pedersen; her father, Don Vance; brothers, Robert Willson, Kurt Vance, Shane Vance, DJ Vance, Timmy Vance; and sisters, Tammy Scarborough, and Mindy Heusinkvelt; and eight grandchildren.

Tonya was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley; her grams and grandad; Aunt Sharon Pile; and Uncle Bob.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Visit giallfaiths.com to leave condolences.