OMAHA - Twyla Claire O'Brien (Frink), 96, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Omaha at her daughter's home surrounded by her loved ones.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at the VFW Club from in Kearney.

--

She was born on Aug. 23, 1925, in Gibbon to Willard and Pauline (Arbuckle) Frink. At 16 she was baptized at the Presbyterian Church in Gibbon.

On Dec. 8, 1945 she married Gerald O'Brien and together they raised 8 children. Twyla has made a lasting impact on four generations of her family. She will be remembered for her kind heart and selfless love. Twyla had a smile that could light up any room and brought comfort to those around her. She loved her family fiercely and in times of need or times of joy she was the first person to call. She enjoyed staying up late with her grandchildren playing Skip Bo, having many cups of coffee throughout the day, and spending time with her family. Twyla was notorious for having a sweet tooth, she always had a Little Debbie's snack to share. Her nights were filled with good company and lots of Family Feud. Twyla's legacy of selfless love and unconditional forgiveness will be carried on by her family who loved her dearly. Our family can rejoice knowing she is at peace in Heaven with her loved ones and Mama Angel.

Survivors include four of her children, Kelly Sieck, Linda Gant, Steve O'Brien, Brett O'Brien, and Angela Jones.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother Paul Frink; and children, Cinda Egge, Michael O'Brien, Eva Smith, and Bill O'Brien.

Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 5, 2022.