Menu
Search
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Val Jean M. Skiles
KEARNEY - Val Jean M. Skiles, 90, of Kearney, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Mount Carmel Nursing Home and Rehabilitation in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with the Rev. John Gosswein officiating.
Burial will follow at the Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm Tuesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A P.O. Box 777, Kearney, NE 68847
Dec
9
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A P.O. Box 777, Kearney, NE 68847
Dec
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A P.O. Box 777, Kearney, NE 68847
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.