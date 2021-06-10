KEARNEY - Val Stauffer, 72, of Kearney died on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center with Marsha and Ron Bauer at his side. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the Page United Methodist Church in Page. O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements. Val was born June 13, 1948, to Elizabeth and Marvin Stauffer of Page. He married Connie Velder. When that marriage ended, Val married Debra Jordan, who preceded him in death. Survivors include his sons, Tanner and Jason Stauffer; sister Marsha; and three grandchildren.
Val will be missed. Just seen his obituary. He was a great friend and gardener. He raised the best tomatoes and cucumbers. I learned allot from him. He really loved you Marsha and hubby. God bless you all.
Sandra Arnold
June 15, 2021
Val always put a smile on my face. I loved chucking it up with him. He was one of the good ones and will be greatly missed.