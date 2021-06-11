Val Stauffer

Kearney resident, 72

KEARNEY - Val Stauffer, 72, of Kearney died on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021 at Kearney Regional Hospital with Marsha and Ron Bauer at his side.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Page United Methodist Church in Page.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Val was born on June 13, 1948, to Elizabeth and Marvin Stauffer of Page.

He married Connie Velder, when that marriage ended, Val married Debra Jordan, who preceded him in death.

Survivors include his sons, Tanner and Jason Stauffer; his sister, Marsha; and three grandchildren.