Val Stauffer
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE

Val Stauffer

Kearney resident, 72

KEARNEY - Val Stauffer, 72, of Kearney died on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021 at Kearney Regional Hospital with Marsha and Ron Bauer at his side.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Page United Methodist Church in Page.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Val was born on June 13, 1948, to Elizabeth and Marvin Stauffer of Page.

He married Connie Velder, when that marriage ended, Val married Debra Jordan, who preceded him in death.

Survivors include his sons, Tanner and Jason Stauffer; his sister, Marsha; and three grandchildren.


Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Page United Methodist Church
Page, NE
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Val will be missed. Just seen his obituary. He was a great friend and gardener. He raised the best tomatoes and cucumbers. I learned allot from him. He really loved you Marsha and hubby. God bless you all.
Sandra Arnold
Work
June 15, 2021
Val always put a smile on my face. I loved chucking it up with him. He was one of the good ones and will be greatly missed.
Tyler Pool
June 13, 2021
