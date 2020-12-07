Val and I were mentors together and I feel so blessed to have acquired such a wonderful partner. Val always had a smile on her face and would light up any room she walked in. I loved hearing Val convey her love for Jesus Christ to the girls and reminding them that no matter how tough life gets, God is just one prayer away. There were a lot of times I saw Val go out of her comfort zone just to make the girls smile or laugh, even though I know it was hard on her. She cared so much for others and it is inspiring to me. Mentor club was never the same without her and I will miss her dearly. I know our Lord welcomed Val with open arms, she was an angel on earth and now in heaven.



"For I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord. Plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future." Jeremiah 29:11

Hailey Paxton Friend December 7, 2020